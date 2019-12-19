BCBS of Tennessee's state employee plan should be audited, lawmaker says

A Tennessee lawmaker is requesting the state comptroller to check if BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, the administrator of the state's employee health plan, is properly paying medical claims, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

State House Government Operations Committee Chairman Martin Daniel, R-Knoxville, requested State Comptroller Justin Wilson audit the health insurer. Mr. Daniel wants an audit to uncover if BCBS of Tennessee is "properly and legally" administering the plan and meeting its fiduciary duties.



BCBS of Tennessee has argued releasing the "extremely competitively sensitive, valuable, confidential, proprietary, and trade secret information" to Mr. Daniels would break antitrust laws.



Read more here.



