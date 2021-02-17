BCBS of South Carolina to add 700+ jobs

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina plans to add 702 jobs in Columbia over the next five years, according to The State.

The job creation is paired with a $60 million-plus investment in the city. The announcements come after BCBS of South Carolina renegotiated a tax agreement with Columbia and South Carolina's Richland County, where the insurer is headquartered.

BCBS of South Carolina spokesperson Patti Embry-Tautenhan told The State the insurer employs about 10,500 people in the state's Midlands region.

