BCBS of Rhode Island partners with AI company to identify chronic conditions

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island partnered with Diagnostic Robotics to assist in identifying risks for chronic conditions in its members to curb unnecessary hospitalizations.

According to an April 6 press release, Diagnostic Robotics' use of artificial intelligence will assist payers, providers and patients in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions including behavioral health and congestive heart failure.

Customizable tools will allow BCBSRI to identify and monitor members with rising health risks, such as obesity, the press release read.

A mobile app will enable members to find appropriate care in their network.

More articles on payers:

Lawsuit accuses BCBS of Massachusetts of systematically allowing overpayments

Nurse sues Highmark, accuses insurer of failing to pay OT

5 things to know about the Medicaid coverage ‘cliff’

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.