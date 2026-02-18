Michigan system taps AI to flag heart disease risk

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has launched a cardiovascular screening program in partnership with Bunkerhill Health.

The program applies Bunkerhill Health’s AI platform to clinical data from patients’ routine chest CT scans previously performed for other medical reasons, according to a Feb. 18 news release from the health system. The platform’s FDA-cleared algorithms detect and measure incidental coronary artery calcium and aortic valve calcium — indicators of coronary heart disease and aortic stenosis.

McLaren is the first Michigan health system and one of five in the nation to deploy AI-powered aortic valve calcium detection on routine chest CT scans. Bunkerhill Health’s aortic valve calcium algorithm is the first FDA-cleared solution for detecting and evaluating aortic valve calcium in routine chest CT scans, according to the release.

McLaren has begun scanning routine chest CT scans from the past 12 months. The health system said the approach allows it to identify and notify patients for follow-up and preventive care without requiring additional specialized imaging.