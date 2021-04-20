BCBS of North Carolina launches pilot programs for food insecurity

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is launching a variety of partnerships and programs to assist the "10th hungriest state" in the U.S.

BCBS of North Carolina announced it is working with food banks across the state to destigmatize and increase enrollment in programs like Food and Nutrition Services and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The payer has also launched food delivery and health coaching programs for low-income members with Type 2 diabetes, as well as transportation programs for members in need of assistance getting to and from grocery stores and physician appointments.

