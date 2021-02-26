BCBS claims data: Low HPV vaccination rate worsens amid pandemic

Low vaccination rates for human papillomavirus infection fell even more during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to claims data from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Three things to know:



1. Children between the ages of 10 and 13 have a less than 30 percent completion rate of HPV vaccination. The CDC recommends the vaccination, which is given in a series of two to three doses, be given to children age 11 to 12. Vaccinations can start at age 9 and adults up to age 26 can be vaccinated.

2. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened HPV vaccination rates. Between January and October 2020, BCBSA claims showed a 13.5 percent drop in vaccination compared to 2019 rates.

3. BCBSA found HPV vaccination completion rates are five times higher for members who had two or more wellness visits over a three-year period.

