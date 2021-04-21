BCBS Association plans to halve racial disparities in maternal health in 5 years

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association announced a five-year goal to reduce racial disparities in maternal health by 50 percent. The goal is part of the payer's National Health Equity Strategy, an initiative to expand healthcare access to disenfranchised populations.

"BCBS companies are fully committed to reach this goal," CEO Kim Keck said in a news release. "We will continue to collaborate with our local partners and providers to continually improve our programs and build momentum, and we will seek out new ideas and proven initiatives that accelerate health equity reform."

Progress over the next five years will be determined by the CDC's Severe Maternal Morbidity data and reported annually, according to the press release.

More articles on payers:

Biden administration revokes billions in Texas Medicaid funding

UnitedHealth profit nears $5B in Q1

Avalere founder to head up JPMorgan healthcare innovation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.