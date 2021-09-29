Average 2022 Medicare Advantage premium to decrease, enrollment to increase: CMS

The average premium for 2022 Medicare Advantage plans will be down to $19 per month from $21.22 in 2021, CMS said in a Sept. 29 news release to share information ahead of the 2022 open enrollment period.

This comes as CMS expects Medicare Advantage enrollment to rise to 29.5 million people from the 26.9 million enrolled in 2021. The number of plans that offer special benefits for those with chronic illnesses will also expand in 2022, increasing from 19 percent to 25 percent.

However, Part D premiums are up, with the 2022 average being $33 a month compared to $31.74 in 2021, according to the news release.

CMS will expand testing of the Part D Senior Savings Model with over 2,100 plans, including over 500 Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, as well as two insulin manufacturers.

CMS Innovation Center's Medicare Advantage Value-Based Insurance Design model is tapping more than 1,000 Medicare Advantage plans in 2022, accounting for over 3.7 million enrollees.