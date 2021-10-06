Anthem shakes up leadership team

Anthem announced three executive leadership moves Oct. 5, effective immediately.

Pete Haytaian, former president of commercial and specialty business, was named executive vice president and president of diversified business and IngenioRx. Mr. Haytaian also has roots under Anthem's government business division.

Morgan Kendrick is moving to serve as executive vice president and president of the commercial and specialty business division. Ms. Kendrick formerly served as president of the commercial west markets and has been with Anthem since 1995.

Rajeev Ronanki will serve as president of digital platforms, where he will be responsible for expanding the insurer's virtual horizons. During his three-year tenure with Anthem, Mr. Ronanki has helmed artificial intelligence, exponential technology and service experience ventures.