Anthem partners with CareMax to open 50 medical centers

Miami-based CareMax, a senior healthcare provider with an emphasis on value-based care, penned a partnership with Anthem that will lead to the duo opening 50 medical centers around the country.

The medical centers will primarily be created in areas where Anthem is focusing value-based care efforts, according to the Aug. 13 announcement. Some of the identified states include Indiana, Texas, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Georgia, Connecticut and Virginia.

"At Anthem, we strive to be the most innovative, valuable, and inclusive partner for our patients and communities," said Christopher Day, president of value-based solutions at Anthem. "This new collaboration with CareMax will allow us to transition patients to a value-based care model, which we believe will create better outcomes for our patients by allowing them to spend more time with medical teams and receive the additional support services that CareMax offers."

CareMax will also be collaborating on Anthem's Empire BlueCross BlueShield and EmblemHealth's partnership to insure City of New York retirees. CareMax will be one of the sanctioned providers when the contract begins for the 250,000 retirees in 2022.