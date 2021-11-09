Anthem, Northside Hospital System's year-end contract deadline could impact 400,000

Anthem and Atlanta-based Northside Hospital System are reviewing an in-network contract that affects 400,000 patients, but a deadline is still looming as an agreement has yet to be reached, WSB-TV reported Nov. 8.

While the two entities have had a 30-year partnership, Anthem said it initiated a termination notice because of the high cost of Northside's provisions; according to 2020 Rand Corporation data cited by Anthem, Northside is the second most expensive provider in Georgia.

If an agreement is not reached, the contract will expire Dec. 31, Anthem said. The move affects commercial, HMO and PPO plans, according to Northside's website.

Northside expressed its commitment to reaching an agreement with Anthem.

"For patients now covered by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to potentially lose in-network access to our hospitals, physicians, and other outpatient locations would be entirely unnecessary, and negatively impact tens of thousands of people," the provider wrote on its website. "Northside Hospital is firmly committed to avoiding that outcome. Our patients are, and will continue to be, our primary concern — and the reason that we will fight on their behalf."