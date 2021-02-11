Anthem, Mercy sign care coordination agreement

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri and St. Louis-based Mercy entered into a cooperative care agreement that aims to improve outcomes and lower costs for patients.

The agreement, announced Feb. 9, builds on a previous relationship between Mercy and Anthem. Under the agreement, Mercy providers will have their reimbursement tied to health results. Additionally, the new agreement will put an emphasis on data flow between Mercy and Anthem.



Mercy has more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty hospitals, urgent care centers, imaging centers, and pharmacies. The health system also has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities.

