Anthem, Georgia hospitals to terminate contracts

Some hospitals in Georgia will no longer contract with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia's ACA marketplace plans, according to WALB 10 News.

A contract between Anthem and Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie is set to end Dec. 31 if a resolution is not reached. The change affects members with Anthem's Pathway, Pathway X, Enhanced Pathway, and Enhanced Pathway X Healthcare MarketPlace Exchange plans.

Archbold Health System in Thomasville, as well as other rural hospitals in Georgia, are also ending their contracts with Anthem, according to the report.

