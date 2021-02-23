Aetna protests Oklahoma managed Medicaid picks: 4 things to know

Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma is protesting the selection of four other private insurers to manage Oklahoma's Medicaid program, according to The Frontier.

Four things to know:

1. In late January, Oklahoma selected four health insurers to manage its Medicaid program, called SoonerSelect. The winners were Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Humana Healthy Horizons, Oklahoma Complete Health (Centene subsidiary) and UnitedHealthcare.

2. Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma lost its bid to manage the program. In a 51-page protest filed Feb. 12, Aetna claimed the bid process was flawed, according to The Frontier.

3. Specifically, Aetna claimed the Oklahoma Health Care Authority unfairly evaluated the proposals, used a flawed scoring system to select winners, and didn't properly review the insurer's entire proposal.

4. The contract winners are set to begin managing Medicaid benefits for the state Oct. 1. The contracts are worth about $2.1 billion, according to StateImpact Oklahoma.

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

How Aetna, Anthem, Humana, Cigna and UnitedHealth performed in Q4

CVS profit down 44% in Q4

Health insurance exec compensation: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.