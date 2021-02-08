4 insurers picked to manage Medicaid in Oklahoma

Oklahoma selected four health insurers to manage its Medicaid program, called SoonerSelect.

Beginning Oct. 1, the private insurers will manage Medicaid benefits for the state. The contracts are worth $2.1 billion, according to StateImpact Oklahoma. While state officials say the managed care model will improve the program, the Oklahoma State Medical Association plans to file a motion in opposition of the change.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority named the managed care organizations Jan. 29. They are:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma

Humana Healthy Horizons

Oklahoma Complete Health (Centene subsidiary)

UnitedHealthcare

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth Group names Andrew Witty CEO

Cigna ends prior authorization for some CT exams

New UnitedHealthcare policies change coverage for lab tests, specialty drugs. Hospitals want CMS to review them

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.