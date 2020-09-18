9 recent payer-provider contract agreements, disputes

These nine contract resolutions and dissolutions occurred between payers and providers since early September, beginning with the most recent:

1. Humana and Egg Harbor Township, N.J.-based AtlantiCare signed an in-network agreement for Humana's Medicare Advantage members at the system's hospitals in Atlantic City and Pomona, N.J., plus its outpatient facilities.

2. Aspirus Health Plan reached an agreement with Ascension Wisconsin that adds Ascension hospitals and the Ascension Medical Group in northern and north central Wisconsin to its network.

3. MarinHealth Medical Center and Anthem Blue Cross signed a new contract for the insurer's members to keep in-network access to services at the Greenbrae, Calif.-based hospital.

4. UnitedHealthcare and Canopy Health, a physician- and hospital-owned accountable care network, partnered on a new health plan that aims to lower members' premiums by 25 percent.

5. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota signed an agreement with Minnesota Healthcare Network to add the Bloomington-based group's 47 independent primary care clinics to the insurer's value-based payment platform.

6. Medicare Advantage plan Alignment Healthcare signed an agreement with San Diego-based Scripps Health to offer a new plan in San Diego County.

7. Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla., is no longer in network with Florida Blue as of Sept. 1.

8. San Francisco-based Dignity Health and Cigna said Sept. 2 that they reached a multiyear agreement to keep Dignity providers in Cigna's network.

9. A physician group affiliated with TeamHealth may no longer be in network with Centene and its subsidiaries in Arkansas.

