BCBS of Minnesota adds 47 primary care clinics to value-based platform

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota signed an agreement with Minnesota Healthcare Network to add the Bloomington-based group's 47 independent primary care clinics to the insurer's value-based payment platform.

Under the agreement, which started in July, BCBS of Minnesota will provide MHN funding to transition to a value-based care platform. The platform provides insights into care quality and financial rewards for appropriate care coordination practices.

When MHN practitioners complete the appropriate care coordination services, they will receive value-based compensation. BCBS of Minnesota believes this reimbursement model will encourage better outcomes over time.

Read more here.

More articles on healthcare payers:

127 affiliated physicians will no longer be in Centene's network, TeamHealth says

Cambia Health Solutions' longtime CEO to retire

Dignity Health, Cigna reach agreement after 9 months

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.