19 hospitals in network of new UnitedHealthcare + Canopy health plan

UnitedHealthcare and Canopy Health, a physician- and hospital-owned accountable care network, partnered on a new health plan that aims to lower members' premiums by 25 percent.

The health plan, called the California Doctors Plan, will be available to people living across nine counties in California's Bay Area. The employer-sponsored health plan adds to UnitedHealthcare's product partnership with Canopy, which began in 2017. The two organizations launched a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan earlier this year and have also partnered on UnitedHealthcare's SignatureValue health maintenance organization.

Their California Doctors Plan, as well as their Signature and Medicare Advantage plans, focus on controlling costs and quality through data-driven care coordination. Members get access to customer care advocates who can access patient data from both the provider and health plan. These advocates serve as members' sole contact until their question is resolved, a setup the organizations say removes communication barriers between health plans and providers that often plague patients.

Members of the California Doctors Plan will gain in-network access to 5,000-plus physicians and 19 hospitals in Canopy's Health network. The network includes providers with the University of California, San Francisco, John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, Hill Physicians Medical Group in San Ramon, Meritage Medical Network in Novato and Dignity Health Medical Network-Santa Cruz.

