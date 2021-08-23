74% of insurers are worried they won't meet No Surprises Act requirements

Seventy-four percent of health plans are worried about meeting the No Surprises Act's Advanced Explanation of Benefits requirements, according to survey results released Aug. 23 by healthcare payment company Zelis.

The No Surprises Act, a measure to end surprise medical bills for emergency and scheduled care, was passed in December when then-President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion year-end spending bill into law.

CMS unveiled an interim final rule addressing several provisions in the No Surprises Act in July. Most provisions outlined in the proposed rule will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2022.

During July, Zelis surveyed 119 executives representing 98 health plans about the No Surprises Act's transparency requirements.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they don’t know how they will obtain the provider estimates required for the AEOBs that the act requires. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they were uncertain about their ability to obtain the additional data required for AEOBs.