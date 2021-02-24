6 payers on Forbes' list of best large US employers

Six health insurers were named to Forbes' annual list of "America's best large employers."

For its list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked about their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and were asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks 500 large employers that received the most recommendations from the survey.

Here are the payers that made the 2021 list, and their ranking:

No. 45 — Florida Blue

No. 276 — Cigna

No. 300 — Humana

No. 386 — UnitedHealth Group

No. 441 — Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Michigan



No. 486 — BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

More articles on payers:

Health insurance exec compensation: 5 things to know

BCBS of South Carolina to add 700+ jobs

Humana to pilot chronic care program supported by Microsoft, Salesforce tech

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.