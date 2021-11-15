5 recent payer expansions, partnerships

Here are five recent expansions and partnerships from national payers:

1. Humana announced Nov. 10 that it is adding veterans to its list of Bold Goal initiative communities. The initiative aims to address social determinants of health in specific communities around the country.

2. Anthem is acquiring Integra Managed care, the company announced Nov. 10. If the deal closes as planned, Anthem will absorb Integra's 40,000 Medicaid members in the second quarter of 2022.

3. Chicago-based Zing Health acquired Dallas-based insurer Lasso Healthcare, Zing Health said Nov. 9. Zing Health will use the acquisition to both expand its offerings nationally and offer Lasso Healthcare's medical savings account model plans.

4. Bright HealthCare is partnering with MedArrive to expand its in-home care offerings. Initially launching in Charlotte, N.C., for about 10,000 members, the partnership will leverage MedArrive's EMS network for in-home preventive visits, the payer announced Nov. 9.

5. Cigna is overhauling its Medicare Advantage approach in Connecticut, complete with an expansion in New Haven County. The move also comes as Cigna appoints Debra Kaplan-Lewis to lead its Connecticut Medicare market.