Anthem is moving to acquire Integra Managed Care, a New York-based, managed long-term care plan.

Set to be closed at the end of 2022's second quarter, the deal will have Anthem absorb 40,000 Medicaid members, according to a Nov. 10 news release.

Integra Managed Care patients benefit from a care management team — which includes a nurse, social worker and coordinator — to tend to healthcare needs.

Financial terms were not disclosed.