5 lawsuits involving payers

Here are five recent lawsuits involving commercial payers:

1. A Washington court denied CVS Pharmacy's motion for a temporary restraining order against a former Aetna executive who left to work for Cigna.

2. A former employee of Surgical Care Affiliates sued the company, UnitedHealth Group and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare subsidiary United Surgical Partners International, claiming they all agreed to not compete for senior-level executives. While it conducts its criminal case, the U.S. is asking for a stay in civil lawsuits against UnitedHealth Group's surgical unit over alleged agreements with competitors to not poach senior-level employees.

3. A class-action lawsuit accusing UnitedHealthcare of improperly denying a cancer treatment known as proton beam therapy moved forward after a federal judge refused to toss the case, according to court documents obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

4. Aetna can't pursue any overpayments it claims it made to hospitals because of alleged fraudulent billing from Mednax, a Pennsylvania court said. Relatedly, Aetna asked a Pennsylvania court to sanction Mednax for allegedly destroying evidence in the lawsuit that accuses the Sunrise, Fla.-based medical group of overbilling the health insurer, according to court documents and Law360.

5. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota filed a class-action lawsuit against Vyera Pharmaceuticals — the rebranded company of Martin Shkreli's Turing Pharmaceuticals — and its parent Phoenixus for allegedly illegally pricing its antimalarial medication.

