4.6 million Americans found coverage this open enrollment period

A Dec. 9 CMS update showed that 4.6 million Americans so far have signed up for health insurance coverage through ACA marketplaces, with 95 percent of beneficiaries receiving some sort of tax credit.

In addition, twice as many Americans this year have found a plan for less than $10 compared to data from the same time in 2020, according to CMS.

Of the 4.6 million sign-ups, over 923,000 are new enrollees, according to the report. Over 625,000 sign-ups come from state-based marketplaces while the majority still come from healthcare.gov enrollment.

"Today's report is proof that our efforts are yielding results," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "Thanks to our unprecedented outreach campaigns and investments from the American Rescue Plan, millions of people across the nation are gaining health insurance with lower premiums and more choices than ever."

While this year's open enrollment period is ongoing, about 12 million beneficiaries either enrolled or were automatically enrolled in an ACA plan in 2020, according to a CMS report. Last year's figure was a 5 percent increase over the previous year.