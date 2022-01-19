32 lawmakers urge CMS not to increase Medicare Part B premiums

More than 30 lawmakers penned a letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure Jan. 18 asking her to reevaluate the proposed 14.5 percent increase to Medicare Part B premiums in 2022.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra similarly called for a review of the increase Jan. 10 following the announcement that Biogen would cut the price of its Alzehimer's drug. CMS cited the potential need to cover the drug as one of the reasons for the premium hike.

The lawmakers echoed Mr. Becerra's sentiments, and said that the premium increase threatens seniors who are already struggling to afford healthcare costs. The letter also urged CMS to take further actions to combat rising prescription drug costs.

"Much like President Biden, we promised to reduce prescription drug costs – particularly for older Americans," the letter read. "We cannot break our promise to the American people."