3 recent partnerships between insurers, kidney care providers

Health insurers are increasingly partnering with providers to better manage services for members with kidney disease.

Three recent partnerships to know:



1. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and DaVita's VillageHealth signed a value-based agreement for members with chronic kidney disease or end-stage kidney disease. A key aspect of the collaboration is preventing hospitalizations in members with end-stage kidney disease. Similar models to the one BCBS of Minnesota and VillageHealth are pursuing have lowered hospital admissions for patients with kidney disease by about 30 percent.

2. Within its value-based Blue Premier initiative, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina launched a program focused on lowering costs and improving outcomes for kidney care. The Blue Premier Advanced Kidney Care launched Jan. 1 with Fresenius Medical Care North America and Strive Health, which both work in the kidney care and dialysis space.

3. Aetna and Fresenius Medical Care North America have grown their value-based agreement for Aetna's Medicare Advantage members with end-stage renal disease. The expanded agreement includes more incentives tied to quality performance, and the companies will work on measures tied to CMS quality metrics.

