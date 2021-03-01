3 payers extending COVID-19 cost-sharing waivers

Several commercial health insurers will waive member cost-sharing — which includes copays, deductibles and coinsurance — for COVID-19 treatment further into this year.

President Joe Biden on Feb. 24 renewed the national emergency declaration for the pandemic, a designation that has informed COVID-19 policy extensions for insurers throughout the pandemic. The declaration will continue beyond March 1.

Here are three payers that recently announced extensions to their COVID-19 cost-sharing policies, as of March 1:

Editor's note: Policies vary by insurer. This list will be updated if more announcements are made. Email mhaefner@beckershealthcare.com if your company has implemented similar measures.

1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Care Network will extend cost-sharing waivers for members with COVID-19 through Sept. 30.

2. Priority Health will continue to waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for medically necessary, in-network treatment of COVID-19 through Sept. 30.

3. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota will extend its cost-sharing waiver for in-network COVID-19 treatment through June 30.

