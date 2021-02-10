BCBS of Minnesota extends coverage for virtual care

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will extend virtual care benefits for its members through the end of 2021, the insurer said Feb. 10.

The extensions include virtual care for behavioral health services, physical, speech and occupational therapy, and medication management. The change will affect all fully insured commercial, individual and Medicare plans.

Craig Samitt, MD, president and CEO of BCBS of Minnesota, said positive feedback from clinicians and members helped spark the extension.



"We've heard first-hand from our members and healthcare provider partners that virtual care is working to help address the needs of our communities at a time when in-person care may not always be available or preferred," Dr. Samitt said in a news release.

Additionally, BCBS of Minnesota will extend its cost-sharing waiver for in-network COVID-19 treatment through June 30. The insurer will continue to cover COVID-19 testing and vaccines at no cost to members through the duration of the federal public health emergency.

