BCBS of Michigan extends cost-waiver for COVID-19 treatment

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Care Network will extend cost-sharing waivers for members with COVID-19 through Sept. 30.

The extension, announced Feb. 9, will waive copays, deductibles and coinsurance for members who need COVID-19 treatment. The waiver includes all of BCBS of Michigan's Medicare Advantage and commercial plans.

BCBS of Michigan said since it started waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment in March 2020, 55,000 members have seen their out-of-pocket costs waived.

