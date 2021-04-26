16 senators ask Biden to expand Medicare

Sixteen U.S. senators signed a letter to President Joe Biden April 25 requesting an expansion of Medicare benefits and to lower the eligibility age to 50.

According to the letter, 27 percent of adults ages 50 to 64 cannot afford health insurance. It also mentioned spikes in cancer diagnoses among 65-year-olds who could have been diagnosed sooner had the Medicare eligibility age been lower.

Other requests regarding Medicare expansion were additional dental, hearing and vision care benefits, a price cap on out-of-pocket expenses, and lower drug prices.

