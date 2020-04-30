16 payer exec moves in April

The following payer executives changed their positions in April.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico promoted Wei-Ann Bay, MD, to CMO.

Quartz president and CEO Terry Bolz delayed his retirement in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Partners Plans named Kevin Clancy CFO.

Andy Davis is the new vice president and associate general counsel at Mutual of Omaha.

Regence BlueShield of Idaho selected Maureen Hamilton as its new director of community and business relations.

Chester Ho, MD, joined Health Alliance as CMO.



BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee named Chelsea Johnson director of community relations and BlueCross Foundation.

Magellan Health appointed Tim Lacy chief growth officer.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana promoted David Lambert to vice president of actuarial.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana promoted Natalie McCall to vice president of provider performance and analytics.

Bright Health named Mike Mikan CEO and president.

Eye and vision plan Versant Health welcomed Kristyn Parzynski as vice president of labor sales.

Richard Sanchez will be interim CEO of CalOptima.

Capital BlueCross named Todd Shamash president and CEO.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield hired Jenny Smith as executive vice president and CFO.

EmblemHealth appointed Heather Tamborino as CFO.

