13 numbers that show Optum's Q2 growth

UnitedHealth Group saw a notable slip in second-quarter profits, but Optum flaunted an uptick in revenue, operating margins and scope of service.

Thirteen numbers to know:

1. Optum reported $38.3 billion in revenue for the quarter — a $1.9 billion increase over their first-quarter earnings and a $5.6 billion jump over their second-quarter earnings in 2020.

2. Operating margins have steadily increased, up to 7.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021. That is up 0.3 percentage points from the first quarter and 0.7 percentage points from the second quarter of 2020.

3. OptumHealth serves 99 million people, up 2 million over 2020's second quarter.

4. OptumRx is recovering from recent hiccups, flaunting 8 percent growth over 2020 and 4 percent over the first quarter of 2021.

5. OptumInsight increased its revenue backlog by $1.9 billion to $21.3 billion — a 10 percent increase over 2020's second quarter.