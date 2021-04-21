11 places with highest percent of uninsured eligible for Medicaid, public coverage

Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows the District of Columbia and Missouri have the largest populations of uninsured residents eligible for Medicaid or other public coverage.

According to KFF, the data includes adults and children previously eligible for Medicaid but not enrolled, those newly eligible in states that adopted the Medicaid expansion and some state-funded programs for immigrants that are otherwise ineligible. The data is for 2019, the most recent year for which information is available.

Here's the 11 places with the highest percent of uninsured people who are eligible for Medicaid or public coverage:

1. District of Columbia — 61 percent

2. Missouri — 53 percent

3. Hawaii — 48 percent

4. Oklahoma — 46 percent

5. West Virginia — 46 percent

6. Indiana — 44 percent

7. Arkansas — 44 percent

8. Nebraska — 43 percent

9. New Mexico — 42 percent

10. Kentucky — 42 percent

11. Pennsylvania — 42 percent

