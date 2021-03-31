10 for-profit insurers, ranked by share of Medicare Advantage

UnitedHealthcare and Humana are the for-profit insurers with the largest national share of Medicare Advantage members, according to a report from The Chartis Group.

For the report, analysts with the healthcare advisory firm drew from 2018-20 CMS data on Medicare Advantage enrollment, plan and pricing.

Here is how 10 for-profit insurers stack up based on their national share of Medicare Advantage members:

1. UnitedHealthcare: 27.4 percent

2. Humana: 18.2 percent

3. CVS Health/Aetna: 10.5 percent

4. Anthem: 5.8 percent

5. Centene: 4.1 percent

6. Cigna: 2.2 percent

7. Molina Healthcare: 0.4 percent

8. Alignment Healthcare: 0.3 percent

9. Essence Group: 0.3 percent

10. Clover Health: 0.3 percent

Read the full report here.

