10 for-profit insurers, ranked by share of Medicare Advantage
UnitedHealthcare and Humana are the for-profit insurers with the largest national share of Medicare Advantage members, according to a report from The Chartis Group.
For the report, analysts with the healthcare advisory firm drew from 2018-20 CMS data on Medicare Advantage enrollment, plan and pricing.
Here is how 10 for-profit insurers stack up based on their national share of Medicare Advantage members:
1. UnitedHealthcare: 27.4 percent
2. Humana: 18.2 percent
3. CVS Health/Aetna: 10.5 percent
4. Anthem: 5.8 percent
5. Centene: 4.1 percent
6. Cigna: 2.2 percent
7. Molina Healthcare: 0.4 percent
8. Alignment Healthcare: 0.3 percent
9. Essence Group: 0.3 percent
10. Clover Health: 0.3 percent
