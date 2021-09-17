10 best, worst states ranked by health insurance coverage

Massachusetts leads the pack while Texas lags behind in a 24/7 Wall St special report detailing states' insurance coverage landscapes.
The report uses the Census Bureau's one-year estimates from its 2019 American Community Survey.
The 10 states with the broadest insurance coverage for those under the age of 65 (ranked by percent uninsured) are:
- Massachusetts: 3.5 percent
- Rhode Island: 4.8 percent
- Hawaii : 5 percent
- Vermont: 5.6 percent
- Minnesota: 5.8 percent
- Iowa: 6 percent
- New York: 6.1 percent
- Wisconsin: 6.8 percent
- Maryland: 6.9 percent
- Michigan: 6.9 percent
The 10 states facing the least insurance coverage for those under the age of 65 (ranked by percent uninsured) are:
- Texas: 20.8 percent
- Oklahoma: 16.8 percent
- Florida: 16.3 percent
- Georgia: 15.5 percent
- Mississippi: 15.4 percent
- Wyoming: 14.8 percent
- Alaska: 13.9 percent
- Arizona: 13.6 percent
- Nevada: 13.4 percent
- North Carolina: 13.4 percent
Outside of total coverage for those under 65, Minnesota had the largest percentage of its population younger than 65 years of age enrolled in employer-provided insurance (69.8 percent) while New Mexico had the least (46.1 percent).
Florida had the strongest enrollment in directly-purchased insurance (14.2 percent) while West Virginia had the weakest (5.7 percent).