10 best, worst states ranked by health insurance coverage

Massachusetts leads the pack while Texas lags behind in a 24/7 Wall St special report detailing states' insurance coverage landscapes.

The report uses the Census Bureau's one-year estimates from its 2019 American Community Survey. 

The 10 states with the broadest insurance coverage for those under the age of 65 (ranked by percent uninsured) are:

  1. Massachusetts: 3.5 percent
  2. Rhode Island: 4.8 percent
  3. Hawaii : 5 percent
  4. Vermont: 5.6 percent
  5. Minnesota: 5.8 percent
  6. Iowa: 6 percent
  7. New York: 6.1 percent
  8. Wisconsin: 6.8 percent
  9. Maryland: 6.9 percent
  10. Michigan: 6.9 percent

The 10 states facing the least insurance coverage for those under the age of 65 (ranked by percent uninsured) are:

  1. Texas: 20.8 percent
  2. Oklahoma: 16.8 percent
  3. Florida: 16.3 percent
  4. Georgia: 15.5 percent
  5. Mississippi: 15.4 percent
  6. Wyoming: 14.8 percent
  7. Alaska: 13.9 percent
  8. Arizona: 13.6 percent
  9. Nevada: 13.4 percent
  10. North Carolina: 13.4 percent

Outside of total coverage for those under 65, Minnesota had the largest percentage of its population younger than 65 years of age enrolled in employer-provided insurance (69.8 percent) while New Mexico had the least (46.1 percent). 

Florida had the strongest enrollment in directly-purchased insurance (14.2 percent) while West Virginia had the weakest (5.7 percent).

