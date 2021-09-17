10 best, worst states ranked by health insurance coverage

Massachusetts leads the pack while Texas lags behind in a 24/7 Wall St special report detailing states' insurance coverage landscapes.

The report uses the Census Bureau's one-year estimates from its 2019 American Community Survey.

The 10 states with the broadest insurance coverage for those under the age of 65 (ranked by percent uninsured) are:

Massachusetts: 3.5 percent Rhode Island: 4.8 percent Hawaii : 5 percent Vermont: 5.6 percent Minnesota: 5.8 percent Iowa: 6 percent New York: 6.1 percent Wisconsin: 6.8 percent Maryland: 6.9 percent Michigan: 6.9 percent

The 10 states facing the least insurance coverage for those under the age of 65 (ranked by percent uninsured) are:

Texas: 20.8 percent Oklahoma: 16.8 percent Florida: 16.3 percent Georgia: 15.5 percent Mississippi: 15.4 percent Wyoming: 14.8 percent Alaska: 13.9 percent Arizona: 13.6 percent Nevada: 13.4 percent North Carolina: 13.4 percent

Outside of total coverage for those under 65, Minnesota had the largest percentage of its population younger than 65 years of age enrolled in employer-provided insurance (69.8 percent) while New Mexico had the least (46.1 percent).

Florida had the strongest enrollment in directly-purchased insurance (14.2 percent) while West Virginia had the weakest (5.7 percent).