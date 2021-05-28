Yale children's hospital launches long COVID-19 program

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Children's Hospital has launched a post-COVID-19 program for teens and children still experiencing effects weeks or months after the infection, according to a news release shared with Becker's May 28.

The program will connect pediatric patients to a network of specialists, including infectious disease experts, pulmonologists and cardiologists, based on the persistent symptoms patients are experiencing.

"This program was developed in direct response to the needs we are seeing in our patients as well as hearing from their parents and pediatricians in our community," Rebecca Ciaburri, RN, performance manager of quality and safety at Yale New Haven Children's, said in a news release. "From the teenager who had COVID-19 several months ago and still has chest tightness to the younger child who had minimal COVID-19 symptoms after a positive test, but now has headaches, we need to support our children and families who are no longer positive for the virus yet still have symptoms."



Additionally, the children's hospital offers a program to clear athletes who've had COVID-19 to return to sports, as well as a program for the management of multisystem inflammatory syndrome — a rare condition potentially linked to COVID-19.