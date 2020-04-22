What EHR data reveals about ventilated COVID-19 patients at 12 New York hospitals

About 12 percent of COVID-19 patients in New York received invasive mechanical ventilation, and most of them died, a new large study shows.

Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the study examines EHR data for 5,700 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at 12 hospitals in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, N.Y., within the Northwell Health system. The patients were admitted to hospitals between March 1 and April 4.

Researchers assessed outcomes for 2,634 patients who were discharged or had died by April 4. Of these, 14.2 percent were treated in the ICU; 12.2 percent received invasive mechanical ventilation; and 3.2 percent were treated with kidney replacement therapy. Twenty-one percent of the patients died.

Of the 320 patients who received invasive mechanical ventilation, 88.1 percent died.

Researchers also found that among the 5,700 patients studied in total, the most common underlying conditions were hypertension (56.6 percent), obesity (41.7 percent) and diabetes (33.8 percent). The median age of the patients was 63 years, and 39.7 percent were female.

A total of 45 patients (2.2 percent) were readmitted during the study period, the study shows.

