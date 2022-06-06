Visitor injured in shooting at Wayne UNC Hospital 

A visitor was shot at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, N.C., on June 5, which prompted a lockdown at the hospital for nearly an hour, The News & Observer reports.

Police are looking for the suspect, who fled the hospital. A Wayne County, N.C., spokesman said the shooting was "domestic in nature" and the visitor who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The call regarding an active shooter was made at 8:17 p.m. and the lockdown was lifted at 9:10 p.m. after each floor of the 316-bed hospital was searched by a local SWAT team.

"This evening, there was a shooting of a visitor inside Wayne UNC," the hospital posted on Facebook. "As this will remain an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share details. However, we are grateful for the professionalism of our teammates and the quick response of our local law enforcement. Following a thorough sweep of the building we are grateful to announce that our facilities are safe and fully operational."