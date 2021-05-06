Uterus transplantation safe for women facing infertility, study suggests

Out of 12 infants born to mothers who had a uterus transplant, all were born at a healthy weight and developed normally at 2 months, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Perinatology.

The study, led by Jackie York, MD, neonatologist at Dallas-based Baylor University Medical Center and member of Pediatrix Medical Group, involved 11 mothers who had a uterus transplantation. One of the women had two pregnancies throughout the study period and delivered two babies.

All 12 infants, delivered by cesarean section, were born at an appropriate weight. None of the babies were born with malformations or organ dysfunction, and all of them met the American Academy of Pediatrics' developmental and behavioral milestones at the age of 2 months, according to the study published April 21.

Women who undergo a uterus transplant take immunosuppressive therapy during pregnancy, which presents risks for birth defects and has raised concerns over the safety of fetal development, researchers note, adding that this study is the largest to date to evaluate the safety of giving birth after the procedure.

