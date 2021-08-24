Unvaccinated people 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, CDC suggests

Unvaccinated people in Los Angeles County, Calif., were about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated residents this spring and summer, according to the CDC's Aug. 24 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report.

CDC researchers analyzed data on more than 43,127 COVID-19 infections that occurred among county residents 16 and older between May 1 and July 25.

Fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated people accounted for 25.3 percent and 3.3 percent of cases, respectively. The remaining 71.4 percent of infections occurred in unvaccinated people.

As of July 25, unvaccinated people were 4.9 times more likely to get infected with COVID-19 and 29.2 times more likely to be hospitalized, according to the CDC. Fully vaccinated adults were also less likely to require intensive care or mechanical ventilation, or die from the virus compared to unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

"These infection and hospitalization rate data indicate that authorized vaccines were protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 during a period when transmission of the delta variant was increasing," the CDC said.

To view the full report, click here.