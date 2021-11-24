Unvaccinated people 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19, CDC says 

Unvaccinated adults are nearly six times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 14 times more likely to die from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals, new CDC data shows.

The data, posted Nov. 22, reflect COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in 24 U.S. jurisdictions between April 4 and Oct. 2.

The CDC found unvaccinated individuals in all age groups had higher case and death rates than fully vaccinated people. For example, the COVID-19 case rate for vaccinated adults ages 65-79 was 90.11 per 100,000, compared to 589.04 for unvaccinated adults in the same age range.



The updated data comes after a September report from the CDC, using data from the spring and summer, found unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die from the disease.