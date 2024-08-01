UCSF Health performs 116 lung transplants in a year

The University of California San Francisco lung transplant program has performed 116 lung transplants in a year.

The year's transplants, which include three heart and lung procedures, mark a 20% increase for the UCSF program from the previous year, according to a July 30 news release from UCSF.



Data from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients shows UCSF Health is the only U.S. lung transplant program to achieve "significantly better than expected post-transplant outcomes" for more than 13 years consecutively, the release said.



As of January, UCSF Health's post-transplant patient survival rates are 95% at one year and 87% at three years, compared to the national average rates of 89% and 74% at one and three years, respectively.



The median survival rate for UCSF lung transplant patients has increased to 10.5 years from 3.5 years in the past 20 years, according to the release.