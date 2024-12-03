The confusion surrounding hysterectomies: 6 notes

When patients undergo hysterectomies, they are often unaware of exactly which organs they have had removed or are unfamiliar with the full range of surgical options available, according to a Dec. 1 story from The New York Times, which is based on interviews with physicians and patients.

Six key takeaways from the report:

Hysterectomies, the removal of the uterus, are the second most common surgical procedure among women in the U.S., with nearly 500,000 performed annually. Nearly half of all women will undergo the procedure by the end of their lives. Despite their prevalence, many patients lack clarity about the specific type of hysterectomy they have had and thus, which organs they have had removed.

"I would say 50% of patients don't know the specifics around their surgery," Emily Von Bargen, DO, a urogynecologist at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, told the Times. "It really is mind-blowing."