Texas Children's physicians complete 17-hour surgery to separate conjoined twins

Physicians at Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital successfully completed a 17-hour surgical procedure to separate conjoined twin brothers, according to a July 17 news release.

The twins were born Jan. 18, 2022, but due to the complexities of their case, the twins underwent a series of necessary operations, having a final, successful one June 28, 2023.

"The size and scope of the teams involved with Mateo and Lucas's care was vast, and there are very few hospitals that could perform a procedure this multifaceted," Alice King, MD, the pediatric surgeon who led the operation at Texas Children's Hospital said in a statement. "I could not be more proud of the team responsible for this excellent outcome, and I am excited for what the future holds for these brothers."

The procedure called on resources from nearly every surgical specialty in the hospital and included nine surgeons, eight nurses, five surgical technicians and four anesthesiologists.