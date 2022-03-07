Texas Children's Hospital halts gender-affirming therapies

Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital — the nation's largest pediatric hospital — has halted prescribing gender-affirming hormone therapies after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called on state officials to investigate such care as child abuse, The Houston Chronicle reported March 6.

"The mission of Texas Children's Hospital is to create a healthier future for all children, including transgender children, within the bounds of the law," the hospital said in a statement shared with the news outlet. "After assessing the attorney general's and governor's actions, Texas Children's Hospital paused hormone-related prescription therapies for gender-affirming services. This step was taken to safeguard our healthcare professionals and impacted families from potential criminal legal ramifications."

The governor, backed by a nonbinding opinion by Attorney General Ken Paxton, in February ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents seeking gender-affirming services for their children as child abusers. HHS published guidance March 2 that assured providers that HIPAA prohibits disclosure of gender-affirming care without an individual's consent in most circumstances.

Citing the American Medical Association, the Houston Chronicle reported gender-affirming care is tied to reduced rates of suicide attempts, a decrase in depression and anxiety, reduced drug use and improved HIV medication adherence.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement Feb. 28 opposing efforts to criminalize gender-affirming care after Mr. Abbott's directive.

"This harmful directive leaves families seeking gender-affirming care in Texas with nowhere to turn. Pediatrictians could be investigated for child abuse by simply providing evidence-based, medically necessary services," said Moira Szilagyi, MD, PhD, president of the pediatricians' academy. "Gender-affirming care is not abuse. Politics has no place in the exam room. All children deserve access to the care they need."