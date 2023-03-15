Tampa General opens 1st limb loss prevention program in region

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital's Heart and Vascular Institute has opened a new clinic designated to house what it claims is the "first and only" limb preservation program in the region.

The clinic will open March 22 offering patients "a truly multidisciplinary, integrated and evidence-based approach to the management and care of patients with complex [peripheral arterial disease]," according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Peripheral arterial disease is found in 6.5 million adults in the U.S. and is often caused by plaque buildup in arteries. It most commonly affects those over 60.

"Many non-traumatic (not caused by an injury) amputations are preventable, and programs like ours have proved to reduce amputation rates and improve quality of life for PAD patients," the release states.

Patients seen at the new clinic location will also have access to wound care specialists, podiatrists, physicians who develop individualized therapy plans for vascular diseases, and surgeons who perform minimally invasive stent therapies.