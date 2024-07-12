Surgeon completes 1st AR hip surgeries in Mississippi

Philip Myers, DO, an orthopedic surgeon with Singing River Health in Gulfport, Miss., completed what is understood to be the first three augmented reality surgical procedures in the state.

At Singing River, Dr. Myers used a tool called HipInsight technology to perform three total hip replacements. The augmented reality tool is used by placing a censor on the pelvis of the patient. Dr. Myers then puts on a headset to view a holographic, 3D image enhancement that allows him to have "x-ray vision" inside the patient's body during a procedure to look at anatomy, implants and responses in real time.

The headset also provides immediate feedback regarding the most precise angle for inserting components needed for the hip replacement and also reduces radiation exposure for both the surgeon, surgical staff and the patient, according to the release.