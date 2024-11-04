Rutgers U gets $47.5M to apply research to patient care

New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science received a $47.5 million grant to turn laboratory discoveries into practical health solutions, treatments and clinical care.

The funding comes through the New Jersey Alliance for Clinical and Translational Science, an organization led by Rutgers that collaborates with partners including Princeton University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology and RWJBarnabas Health, according to an Oct. 30 news release. The alliance — which formed in 2019 with an initial $29 million from the National Institutes of Health — comprises scientists, healthcare providers, patient advocacy organizations and community members.

The new funding will support seven years of research focused on: