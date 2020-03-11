Relaxing music can ease toll of delirium in critically ill patients, study finds

Critically ill patients on life support commonly develop delirium, but new research shows that music can help, according to a study published in the American Journal of Critical Care.

Delirium is a form of acute brain failure for which there is no effective treatment.

Researchers assessed patients on mechanical ventilators in the intensive care unit at Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis twice a day for delirium and delirium severity. Fifty-two patients participated in the study, and they were divided into three groups: one where they listened to slow tempo playlists (17 patients); one where patient surrogates could choose the music they listened to (17 patients); and one where they listened to an audiobook (18 patients).

The group that listened to individuals who listened to slow-tempo music (60 to 80 beats per minute) experienced a decreased need for sedatives, fewer days of delirium and were awake more often than the other groups.

The group listening to slow-tempo music also had lower levels of delirium severity than the other two groups.

"Further research is needed in order to test the efficacy of music … in managing delirium," researchers concluded.

