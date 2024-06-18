Preparing EDs for children costs under $50 per patient, study suggests

The cost to equip emergency departments with the appropriate resources to safely care for children is minimal but can significantly improve survival rates, according to a study published June 3 in the Journal of the American College of Emergency Physicians Open.

A team led by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin conducted the study, estimating annual costs necessary to ensure hospital EDs adhere to national pediatric care guidelines. For most hospitals, these costs are associated with pediatric-specific ED equipment and supplies, along with labor costs for a pediatric emergency care coordinator. For the analysis, researchers used 2021 salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and 2021 survey data from the National Pediatric Readiness Project, among other sources.

Researchers estimated an annual cost of $23,775 for low-volume EDs and $145,521 for high-volume facilities, when accounting for current readiness levels. This equates to a range of $4 to $48 per pediatric patient, they said.

Researchers also pointed to a 2023 study published in JAMA Network Open, which identified a 60% to 76% lower odds of in-hospital death associated with care in EDs with high pediatric readiness.

"Consistent research proves that pediatric readiness in EDs saves children's lives," study co-author Marianne Gausche-Hill, MD, an emergency physician at The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a news release. "Now, we also have evidence that achieving this readiness is feasible for every ED, regardless of size or resources."



Learn more here.